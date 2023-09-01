The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison is working on a strategic regional integrated transport plan for Maitland and the Hunter

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Transport and Roads Minister, and Maitland MP, Jenny Aitchison speaking at a press conference in Thornton.
Regional Transport and Roads Minister, and Maitland MP, Jenny Aitchison speaking at a press conference in Thornton.

Expanding access to Metford Railway Station and duplicating the overpass near Maitland Park will be investigated as part of the state government's probe into Hunter transport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.