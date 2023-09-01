Expanding access to Metford Railway Station and duplicating the overpass near Maitland Park will be investigated as part of the state government's probe into Hunter transport.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, and Maitland MP, Jenny Aitchison said both projects were on the radar as the government worked on strategic regional integrated transport planning - a comprehensive approach to understanding the needs of the region and how travel could be improved.
"We are trying to make sure that we have a proper plan," she said.
"We want to get more people using public transport, we'll look at it in a whole strategic view rather than just looking at individual projects."
The community's desire for extra railway stations is also on her list.
"We've got the new hospital, we've got people to the west of Maitland who would also like stations, and we've got people across the state that would also like stations."
Maitland council wrote to the state government and Ms Aitchison in 2020 to request a plan to provide parking and access to Metford Railway Station from Raymond Terrace Road, saying the growing community in Chisholm warranted it.
Maitland councillors voted to write to Ms Aitchison about the issue at last month's council meeting, after Deputy Mayor Mitchell Griffin raised the issue.
He said it was "a very important transport link within that area" and better access would make transport for school students more streamlined.
Councillor Mike Yarrington agreed.
"Having access from that side of Raymond Terrace Road to the station there at Metford makes sense, it takes traffic away from Thornton, it takes pressure off Thornton Railway Station with people parking there," Cr Yarrington said.
"We've had hundreds and hundreds of new homes built in Chisholm since we last wrote to the state government about this."
Ms Aitchison noted the car park at Thornton Railway Station was often fairly full and it was the closest station for people living in Chisholm.
She said many people travel across multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs) to reach their destination - whether it be for education, recreation or work - and said a strategic view would be beneficial.
"One thing I can promise the people of Maitland is that we will look at this in the view of what is the need, what is the evidence there, and how can we go forward in the most efficient and effective way," she said.
Ms Aitchison said the previous government left the Hunter with "half finished" and "bodged-up projects" and the government "want to make sure that we get these plans right".
She joined NSW Premier Chris Minns and Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty in announcing funding for the Thornton Rail Bridge duplication on Friday.
