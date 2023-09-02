Nephew of Maitlander William Burgess, James Montague Smith was born in London in 1836.
He and his sister were orphaned when James was 10 and he was sent to boarding school by his guardian Charles Hay.
He was expelled at 14 and consequently sent to sea by his guardian.
He sailed to Melbourne and returned to London in 1852.
After a second voyage, he jumped ship and tried his luck on the Victorian goldfields before returning to London with a very modest fortune in November, 1854.
Mr Hay informed him that he had an uncle in Maitland, New South Wales, who had been making enquiries about whether his sister (Mary Anne Smith) had any children.
Being of modest wealth but having no children of his own, the uncle wished to provide for his relatives.
James returned to Melbourne in September, 1855.
He made his way to Sydney and Morpeth by steamer and visited his uncle William, proprietor of the George and Dragon Hotel in Melbourne St, East Maitland. After spending a few days with his new-found relations, he returned to the Victorian goldfields.
By August, 1856, he was back in East Maitland, on his way to the NSW goldfields. Fortune eluded him once more and he returned to London via East Maitland and Sydney carrying precious daguerreotype photographs of his East Maitland relatives to present to the family in England. While in London he turned 21 and collected his inheritance. He returned to Melbourne, to work as an accountant.
His uncle, William Burgess, died on 28 July, 1861. In his will, William bequeathed 50 acres (20.25 hectares) of riverfront land at Nulla Nulla, Hinton to his nephew, James Montague Smith. The only building on the land was a slab hut, which later became the kitchen of the house when extensions were built. James took to farming life with enthusiasm, maintaining a keen scientific approach to his agricultural pursuits.
He wrote to the Maitland Mercury in October, 1864, about his observations of rust in wheat, and he also wrote extensively on drainage of agricultural land and about mineral deficiencies in soils. In 1863, he planted grapes and produced some commendable wines. He exhibited at the Calcutta Exhibition of 1883-84 and received good reviews for his 1880 vintage sweet liqueur, 1882 vintage sweet white shiraz, a dry red and a dry white Riesling.
James married Marion Harmon at Morpeth on 6 December, 1866. The marriage produced ten children. He died, aged 51, on 15 May, 1888, and was buried under the tuckeroo tree on the Nulla Nulla property. Marion lived on for over 30 years and died on 22 December, 1920. She was buried beside her husband at Nulla Nulla.
James was known locally as Monty. He was actively involved in local affairs and in 1869 became secretary of Hinton School of Arts. He had maintained an interest in agricultural methods and had been a frequent contributor of articles and letters to the Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.