The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

WATCH: Maitland claims back-to-back Newcastle RL premierships

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 2 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland has stormed to a huge 46-10 victory against South Newcastle in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.