Newcastle Olympic beat Maitland 3-1 in controversial circumstances at Darling Street Oval on Saturday to book a third straight grand final appearance in Northern NSW Football's women's premier league.
Olympic started the do-or-die preliminary final with clear attacking intent and were arguably the dominant side across the 90 minutes, but Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton felt two "big moments" cost them.
Maitland's calls for a penalty were denied in the 10th minute, when captain Sophie Stapleford went down in the box after contact with Olympic centre-back Alesha Clifford.
Olympic took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute when defender Zoe Horgan played a long pass to Marion Dunbabin on the left and the skilful winger cut inside Lana Kearney then scored through the legs of an outstretched Imogene Tomasone.
It came after most of the game's early stages had been played in Maitland's half with Olympic pressing high and keeping the ball better.
Calls for a handball in Olympic's penalty area in the 18th minute fell on deaf ears, as did one in Maitland's 18-yard box two minutes later.
The second half was more open but a 67th minute penalty, awarded when Magpies centre-back Madison Gallegos was ruled to have handballed in Maitland's 18-yard box, gave Olympic a 2-0 buffer with Elodie Dagg scoring into the bottom right corner from the spot.
Georgia Amess, who was industrious on the right wing all night in her return performance after missing Olympic's 3-1 qualifying final loss to premiers Broadmeadow, sealed the win when she fired the ball into the roof of Maitland's goal in the 84th minute.
Stapleford pulled one back two minutes later but time was quickly running out.
"I was really happy with our performance overall, and I'm really proud of the girls," Hamilton said post-match.
"Congratulations to Olympic too. I think they've had a really good season, so we wish them all the best for next week. But, unfortunately, we can't help but feel that it was a pretty bad refereeing performance that's made a massive impact on the game.
Maitland, who won the Women's State Cup in July then lost the League Cup final to Olympic in August, were playing in their first NPLW Northern NSW finals series after finishing third.
"The girls have done a great job this season, it's been a huge success," Hamilton said.
"We were right in the premiership race with only a couple of games to go. To go to two Cup finals and a preliminary final today, I'm really proud."
Olympic have played in every grand final on offer since entering the premier competition.
They secured the premiership-championship double in 2020 then lost last year's grand final to a star-studded Warners Bay. Finals were abandoned due to COVID in 2021.
They will play Magic in this year's grand final at Magic Park next Sunday and Olympic coach Neil Owens hopes to have leading striker Jemma House back in action by then.
House is nursing an ankle injury and sat unused on the bench on Saturday night.
"There was a real intention to start that game compared to last week, so that was a positive," Owens said.
"When you play Maitland, they're always going to create so we kind of eliminated their chances, which was good.
"Now, we just concentrate on next week. I said to the girls that's why we play the game, to get to these moments, so I think we'll just enjoy the week."
