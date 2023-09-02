The George Tavern are the first team into this year's A-grade grand final after the minor premiers defeated Hills Solicitors 51-38 in the major semi-final on Saturday.
Hills Solicitors will line-up against Pickers Netball on Saturday, September 9, in the preliminary final. The George will enjoy the week off, with the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
In a hard fought semi-final, The George grabbed the ascendency from the start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter.
Hills Solicitors settled, forcing turnovers from The George to narrow the margin to 12-8 at the end of the first term.
It remained a tight affair through the second quarter with The George holding a 3-point, 21-18 lead at the main break. The minor premiers were able to extend their lead to 11 in the third and control the match in the fourth.
The George coach Anthony Rodwell said his side were able to nullify the Hills attack, particularly star goal shooter Mel Morris, and praised Maddison Brooker (goal defence), Katie Mason (goal keeper) and Deenah Harvey (wing defence).
In attack, the coach said The George were led by strong performances by Katie Rodwell, Kristen Chapman and Ash Gossip while shooters Becca Sutton and Tayla Winter had outstanding games.
"The game was played in good spirits, strong hard but in a very sportsmanlike way... umpiring by club president Leearna Bennett and Mel Comber was also very good," Rodwell said.
Hills will turn their attention to Pickers Netball who defeated NVY Comets in the minor semi-final on Saturday, August 26.
The two teams played in the final round of the regular season with the Pickers defeating Hills 43-41 in a tight match.
