George Tavern defeat Hills Solicitors in Maitland netball semi-final

Ben Carr
Ben Carr
Updated September 3 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
Hills Solicitors and The George Tavern battle it out in the Maitland A-grade netball competition earlier this season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
The George Tavern are the first team into this year's A-grade grand final after the minor premiers defeated Hills Solicitors 51-38 in the major semi-final on Saturday.

