Maitland are through to the Black Diamond Plate grand final after defeating Cardiff by 23 points in a qualifying final at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Saints defeated the minor premiers after a runaway opening quarter where they kicked three majors while keeping the Hawks scoreless.
Maitland's defensive pressure again won out, winning 4.6 (30) to 1.1 (7). Nikki Robson kicked two majors for the Saints while leading goal kicker Skyla Dunn and Kierra Bates added one each.
Coach Sacha Gratton said the win was set up by a fast start.
"It was a massive day, to come out so strong in that first quarter and be up 23 points to zero at the quarter break was just phenomenal," she said.
"The girls went hard right from the start like I asked them to do and I think we totally shocked Cardiff with that."
Gratton said the early lead was all the more important with a strong breeze blowing across the ground making scoring difficult.
"Then to sort of seal it in the third quarter with the final goal and another point to just take it out to 30 to seven was a really great effort," she said.
"Once again that defensive pressure all over the ground which is what BarTV commented on again, saying how hard it was and just a great display of contact."
Gratton said while some players are nursing a few bumps and bruises, she will have a full squad to choose from on grand final day.
The Saints will now await the winner of the preliminary final between Cardiff and The Entrance Bateau Bay. The grand final will again be at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday, September 16.
