The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland defeat Cardiff to reach Black Diamond Plate grand final

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
September 3 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Sacha Gratton is congratulated by her players after Maitland defeated Cardiff in the women's plate qualifying final on Saturday, September 2 at No. 1 Sportsground. Picture supplied
Coach Sacha Gratton is congratulated by her players after Maitland defeated Cardiff in the women's plate qualifying final on Saturday, September 2 at No. 1 Sportsground. Picture supplied

Maitland are through to the Black Diamond Plate grand final after defeating Cardiff by 23 points in a qualifying final at No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.