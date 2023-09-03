As family and friends swamped Mitch Cullen on Saturday afternoon following Maitland's 46-10 grand final win against Souths, the former Kurri Kurri Bulldog knew he'd made the right decision.
"The decision's probably justified now, leaving there and (coming here) looking for what I wanted," he said.
In June, Cullen made a mid-season transfer from rivals Kurri to join Newcastle Rugby League powerhouse Maitland. After playing 150 first grade games for the Bulldogs, the back rower was enjoying premiership success for the first time.
"Coming back from an ACL just makes it a little bit sweeter," Cullen said. "I couldn't be more thankful for the Maitland community and the whole Maitland club taking me in and making it feel like home for me again right from the start.
"Out here today, just have a look around here, like I said the decision's probably justified."
Pickers coach Matt Lantry first approached Cullen about joining Maitland in 2020 and his NSW Pioneers and Newcastle Rebels teammates Chad O'Donnell and Alex Landbridge had kept in touch and floated the idea again this season.
Maitland produced one of the most dominant grand-final performances in Newcastle Rugby League history to claim back-to-back premierships.
Cullen said an excellent preparation led to their blistering first-half performance where they went into the sheds leading 38-0.
"The training sessions are spot on and we were just ready to go today, the week off really rested the boys, we were fresh and ready to go," he said.
Cullen said the passing of club legend Brett Christiansen had also galvanised the squad.
"The passing of 'Crito' last night and the few words about him this morning, I think the boys were ready to just to get out there and rip in for the whole Maitland community," he said.
"Probably from that first whistle we showed that and we went into half-time with our heads held high."
