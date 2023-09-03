The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mitch Cullen soaks up Maitland's Newcastle RL grand final win

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 3 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Cullen breaks through the South Newcastle defence in the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Smart Artist
Mitch Cullen breaks through the South Newcastle defence in the major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground. Picture by Smart Artist

As family and friends swamped Mitch Cullen on Saturday afternoon following Maitland's 46-10 grand final win against Souths, the former Kurri Kurri Bulldog knew he'd made the right decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.