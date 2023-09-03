The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Scone defeat Greta Branxton 30-28 in Group 21 grand final thriller

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the Group 21 grand final between Greta Branxton and Scone at Greta Central Oval on Sunday, September 3. Picture by Ben Carr
Action from the Group 21 grand final between Greta Branxton and Scone at Greta Central Oval on Sunday, September 3. Picture by Ben Carr

Scone have staged a second-half comeback to defeat Greta Branxton 30-28 in the Group 21 grand final at Greta Central Oval on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.