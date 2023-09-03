Scone have staged a second-half comeback to defeat Greta Branxton 30-28 in the Group 21 grand final at Greta Central Oval on Sunday.
The Thoroughbreds trailed 18-6 midway through the first-half to then turn the momentum and lead 30-22 with 10 minutes remaining in the second-half.
Despite the best efforts of minor premiers Greta Branxton and a vocal home crowd, the Thoroughbreds were able to hold on, defending their premiership.
Scone captain coach Adam Clysdale again pulled the strings for the Thoroughbreds, exposing the tired Colts defence around the ruck in the second-half.
The Colts opened the scoring in the first minute of the match when Scone failed to diffuse a bomb, winger Cain Bonham the beneficiary, scoring a try under the posts.
The home side led 10-0 in the first 10 minutes when Colts hooker Nicholas Lawrence dived over following a Tylar Carter offload.
Scone hit back through a try to prop Isaac Austin. A Patrick Andrews penalty goal extended the Colts lead to 12-6 and when Colts centre Billy Mitchell crashed over in the 33rd minute, Greta Branxton were well on top, leading 18-6.
Scone scored a crucial try just before half-time through centre Blake Johnston to close the gap to six at the break.
The Thoroughbreds scored straight after the resumption through Riley Pennell before the Colts halted the visitors momentum with a try to Josh Cagney.
Johnston scored his second, followed by a four pointer to Clydsdale to open up an eight point lead with 15 minutes remaining.
Mitchell reigned in an Andrews kick to race 40 metres to score his second and give the Colts hope with five minutes remaining, but the visitors were able to hold on for the victory.
Greta Branxton coach Brady Hammond praised Scone after the defending premiers claimed the premiership after finishing the regular season in third place.
"The boys ripped in, you've got to give it to Scone, they're winners, there's a reason why they've won probably four of the last five years," he said.
"They just know how to get the job done and congratulations to them but it was a big momentum game, we had it at points and they had it at points and they capitalised."
Mitchell was a standout for the home side including a great individual effort to give his side late hope.
"You can't take away from Scone, Scone have been competitors for years and they're the benchmark and they proved it today," Mitchell said.
"We didn't stick in there in the end, they just wanted it a little bit more, obviously I can't take it away from them they fully deserved it, it was one of the best games of footy I've been a part of."
In reserve grade, the Colts defeated Aberdeen 22-6.
