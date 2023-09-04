Spring is in full bloom and the students at Millers Forest Public School are ready to utilise the school's brand new outdoor learning space.
Millers Forest Public School principal Christyne Phelps said the students are eager to start using the space.
"It will be used for planting, propagating and outdoor lessons," she said.
"The students can't wait to plant and we'll get gloves and all the equipment that they will need to be able to plant safely."
The plan is to eventually have jasmine hanging from the roof and Ms Phelps said it will be like an open green house for the students.
Outdoor learning is part of the curriculum and Ms Phelps said before the new outdoor learning area was built, their outdoor lessons were basically on the grass.
"Now our students from kindergarten to Year 6 actually have a designated space for their outdoor learning lessons," she said.
Ms Phelps said it took about two months for the space to be built.
"The builder Tom Adams was outstanding and the end product is sensational," she said.
The outdoor learning space was made possible thanks to a grant from the Department of Education.
