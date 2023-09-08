A team of soccer superstars were the talk of their school, following multiple successes in the NSW Small Schools Knockout Competition.
Millers Forest Public School made it through to the quarter finals after defeating Broke Public School, Glen William Public School and Jilliby Public School.
The team of 17, ranging from Year 2 to Year 6, went down 2-0 to Willow Tree Public School on September 4. But their efforts and team work has not gone unnoticed.
Sports coordinator and classroom teacher Jessica Baker said the quarter finals is the furthest the school has gone in its history of competing.
"It is such an amazing achievement for us all," she said.
"Some years we have won one game but to win three has been a real achievement for the students."
Ms Baker said ahead of the quarter finals the students were feeling very excited.
"We had quite a variety of players, some who have never played soccer before and others who play on the weekend," she said.
One budding soccer player is Year 6 student Indianna who said she hopes to someday play for the Matildas.
"I loved watching them play on the TV, they did so good even though they unfortunately lost," she said.
Ms Baker said she is striving to involve the students in more sports-related programs at the school.
"Especially being a small school, it is so important," she said.
"It brings together community, team work, sportsmanship."
