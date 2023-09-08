The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

A quarter final first for Millers Forest public school

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
September 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millers Forest Public School's soccer team made it through to the quarter finals in the NSW Small Schools Knockout Competition, a history first for the school. Picture supplied
Millers Forest Public School's soccer team made it through to the quarter finals in the NSW Small Schools Knockout Competition, a history first for the school. Picture supplied

A team of soccer superstars were the talk of their school, following multiple successes in the NSW Small Schools Knockout Competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.