The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Saints juniors storm to big AFL grand final wins

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 6 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Saints under-11 girls after winning the grand final at Feighan Oval on Sunday, September 3. Picture supplied
The Maitland Saints under-11 girls after winning the grand final at Feighan Oval on Sunday, September 3. Picture supplied

Maitland are under-11 and under-13 champions after both recorded big victories in the Hunter Central Coast AFL junior grand finals on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.