Maitland are under-11 and under-13 champions after both recorded big victories in the Hunter Central Coast AFL junior grand finals on Sunday.
The under-11 girls side successfully defended their premiership, defeating Warners Bay 11.12 (78) to 2.3 (15) at Feighan Oval.
The dominant display capped a wonderful season for the team who were minor premiers and undefeated through the 2023 campaign.
Coach Jono Russell said the team was a mix of returning players from last season and a group who joined after playing other sports.
"They came from netball and touch (football) but they picked it up really really quickly and tried really hard to understand the game and the skills," he said.
Russell said the strength of the club's juniors should lead to success in future seasons at both junior and senior level.
Maitland made the semi-finals of the men's Black Diamond Cup competition and the women's Plate team booked a grand final place with a win against Cardiff on Saturday.
"I think it's been building for some time now," he said. "I was part of the board previously and we sort of had a vision of 2025.
"We had a really good young group of young boys that were coming through that won some premierships in the under-11s, under-13s, 15s and 17s.
"We said by 2025 if we could keep that nucleus of boys together we could definitely play finals.
"To make finals probably two years early is a credit to the club and the coaching staff and everyone that's involved."
Trailing through most of the match, the Saints lifted in the last quarter to defeat Newcastle City 6.7 (43) to 4.2 (26) in the grand final of the under-13s Hunter Swans competition.
The Saints lost their qualifying final against minor premiers City before defeating Lake Macquarie in the preliminary final.
Coach Bailey Challen said it was a nerve wracking match.
"We were pretty well behind up until the third quarter and it was probably just a goal out or a goal or two," he said.
"Then that fourth quarter the boys just sort of played hard and then getting a goal and I think City might have just dropped their head a little bit and then our boys just attacked and attacked and did not give up."
Challen said it was a tight competition with City and the Saints sharing two wins apiece through the season.
"It was a really good competition there's just so much talent so I think it was more of a mental game because the skills were there from both teams," he said.
Challen said it's important the club builds the right culture at junior level.
"I think it all starts at the juniors, you build such a great culture and build it up as they get older and I just want to build that reputation that we're a tough, hard side and we're just good people," he said.
The club thanked their junior major sponsor United Safety & Survivability Corporation for their support.
