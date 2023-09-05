Hunter rider Luke Bush will have a shot at history this weekend when he looks to defend his dirt track title at the Central Coast Cup.
Bush would become only the second rider to achieve the feat at the Allen Park track at Somersby, near Gosford. The Hunter Motor Cycle Club rider was a surprise winner at the 2022 event, finishing ahead of host club rider David Smith.
Smith will again have the chance to become the event's most successful rider. Cody Lewis and Angus Hutchinson from Kurri Kurri will also be in contention along with former junior cup winner Grant Charnock from Forbes.
Charnock scored a class win and finished third in the Pro 450 class at the Australian Senior Track Championship held at Barleigh Ranch race track on Sunday, August 13.
The Hunter's Brayden Gray and Jacob Richardson will also complete a strong field alongside Tamworth's Blake Wilby and host club riders Peter Smith and Taylor Poole.
In its 19th year, the Central Coast Cup is one of the major non-championship meetings on the dirt track calendar.
A smaller field will contest the junior cup with Queenslander Bodie Paige among the favourites. He will compete against Max Earl from Newcastle, Hugh Hope-Hodgetts from Forbes, Jayden Holder from Kempsey and local rider Lachlan Russell. Kurri's Cameron Dunker was the winner of the 2022 event.
The other junior classes will feature a number of riders who were successful at the Australian Junior Track Championships in July including champions Jake Paige from Queensland, Cohen McCosker from the Hunter and both girls' champions Romee Flewell-Smith from Queensland and host club rider Amelia Kotze.
Action fires up on Saturday morning with practice then three rounds of racing for all classes before the 'clock on the wall' knockout format for both seniors and juniors in the afternoon.
Sunday action gets underway at 10am with two more rounds and finals of all classes before the eight-lap finals of both the junior and then senior cup.
Entry fee is $10 per vehicle, payable at the gate as a tax deductible donation to the St Johns First Aid. The Allen Park track is situated at Debenham Road North, Somersby.
