Meet Roo, a sweet, fun-loving kelpie looking to find her forever home.
A whirlwind of energy and smiles, she is on a mission to spread joy, whether she's bounding around the yard or tucking herself in for cuddles and naps.
Indoors and outdoors, Roo's perfect world is a mix of both: she's got a flair for indoor comfort and a penchant for adventures in the sunny outdoors.
Enrichment and treats? That's her love language.
Bring them together and you've got a happy Roo. She loves her food-based puzzles and a lickimat with cream cheese is her dream come true.
When it comes to family, Roo is looking forward to sharing a home with older kids.
Other dogs may occasionally make her feel a little overwhelmed but, with a little space, Roo is sure to show you her true adventurer self.
If you think Roo might be your perfect companion, contact the Hunter Shelter staff on (02) 4939 1555.
Animal visiting hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.