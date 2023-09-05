The Levee will blossom for a day of shopping, workshops, beauty and creativity on Sunday, September 10 from 10am to 2pm for Bling and Bloom.
The Levee Shared Zone will transform into a spring haven filled with exquisite flowers, dazzling jewellery and an array of delightful offerings.
The event promises an opportunity for attendees to indulge in an assortment of cafes and eateries. There will also be several exceptional retailers and stalls showcasing their unique products with a special focus on flowers and jewellery.
Nature enthusiasts can also engage in free floral and garden workshops, connecting with the beauty of the season.
All ages are encouraged to drop in and get involved with the free workshops, where Acacia Play will offer floral crown weaving while Slow Food Hunter Valley will bring their seed library, and partner with Maitland District Garden Club on blooming seeding and succulent planting pods.
The Levee public programs officer David Graham said Bling and Bloom celebrates the harmonious arrival of spring and Maitland's vibrant community.
"It's an occasion to relish in the beauty of nature, connect with local artisans, and enjoy the finest offerings our region has to offer," he said.
Budding young musicians Evan Worgan, Jaxson Renshaw, Vanilla and Mackenzie Lee will provide entertainment.
"The Levee embraces its role as a community hub by providing a stage for local artists while offering a glimpse into the region's artisanal and bespoke treasures," Mr Graham said.
Visit www.thelevee.com.au/bling-and-bloom-at-the-levee for the complete list of stalls, musicians and floral workshop details happening at The Levee this spring.
