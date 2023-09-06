A group of senior students have put their business skills to the test, and raised money for Headspace Maitland in the process.
Twelve students from Hunter River High School, Heatherbrae have worked together to run a real business as part of a real-world skills program.
The students made about 50 tie-dye socks and handmade soaps, and sold them at Raymond Terrace Marketplace with all $132.90 profit going to Headspace Maitland.
The students had to set up a bank account, make the products, hire the space, get a bank loan, set up an EFTPOS machine and take turns as managers and supervisors.
Headspace Maitland community engagement officer Aidan Jurd said the donation will provide a welcome boost to Headspace's services for young people.
"It means a lot, we're very appreciative," he said.
"We have about 10 to 20 young people come every Friday, and donations allow us to have more than basic snacks, or to get new games, or to do things like buy stuff to make candles one week, or to do the stuff we might not normally be able to afford and give some young people opportunities they might not normally have.
The students presented the money to Headspace on Tuesday, September 5.
The business program the students took on is run by JobQuest, designed to give them real-world skills while still at school like practical information about business and completing risk assessments.
JobQuest youth consultant Jessica Blanch has been with the students every step of the way on their business journey, but said the success is all theirs.
"They amaze me how much they got stuck into it, every week they knew what stage we were up to with each project and they got in there and just did it, I'm very proud of them," she said.
"They even taught me how to use the Square [EFTPOS] machine, I'd never done that before."
Ms Blanch said the JobQuest program is all about learning workforce skills.
"Things like how to do risk assessments, how to continue to handle a business," she said.
"A couple of these guys want to start their own business when they leave school so we thought let's have a practice.
"We created soaps and socks, hired out a venue and did everything you need to do to create a business. These guys did it all, I was just the encourager."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.