East Maitland man Steve Richards is travelling to Germany to represent Australia at the Invictus Games this month.
Richards will represent his country in archery, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.
This year's Invictus Games are a first for Richards who said he is feeling really excited about competing in the games.
"I'm also feeling a bit apprehensive about the unknown but it'll be an unreal opportunity," he said.
The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans take part in sports.
Richards, 40, served in the Australian Army in 2005 as a Fitter Armament for about five years before transferring to the Royal Australian Air Force as a Ground Mechanical Engineering Fitter.
He was medically discharged in October of last year and Richards said the hurt from being medically discharged is still raw and he is still adjusting.
"Medical discharges are out of your control and I fought to stay," he said.
Richards suffers from chronic pain as a result of his injured back, which has also an affect on his mental health.
"I have a lot of chronic back issues from torn discs, dehydrated discs and spondylosis," he said.
Richards said he had tried everything for his back from physio to aqua therapy while he was still in the Air Force.
"Going for a walk around the block is even a struggle," he said.
For Richards, the opportunity to represent Australia at the Invictus Games is a way for him to get back into team sports, as well as gain back some confidence.
"I can't play rugby anymore because I'm too broken," he said.
"Being able to play in the chair and still have fun and compete in a team environment is fantastic."
Richards has been doing archery since he was about 12 and said if he can stay out of his own head he should do at least reasonably well in the competition.
"You're never really shooting against anyone else anyway, you're always just shooting against yourself," he said.
He also started the Port Stephens Archers Archery Club in 2019, alongside his wife and a mate.
Richards said he is most looking forward to networking with other veterans and to represent his country again.
"We're all veterans which is a big thing and we've all got our own journeys," he said.
"Everyone has that common ground of being a veteran and having some serious health and mental health issues."
The Invictus Games will run from Saturday, September 9 to Saturday, September 16.
