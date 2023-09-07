The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

East Maitland's Steve Richards is off to compete in the Invictus Games

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:30am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Adam West Photography
Picture by Adam West Photography

East Maitland man Steve Richards is travelling to Germany to represent Australia at the Invictus Games this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.