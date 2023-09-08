If you're short on time but want maximum fun, why not enjoy a return journey on the Picnic Train from Maitland to Port Waratah return? This Sunday, steam trains will be leaving Maitland Station at 8.45am and 12.20pm for a return journey, stopping at Port Waratah. There is a range of options for groups from two to eight people.Get tickets at www.picnictrain.com.au.

