Spring Orchid Show
Morpeth
Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society will host its spring orchid show on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10. Visit St James Anglican Church Hall, Tank Street Morpeth from 9am to 4pm Saturday and 9am to 3pm Sunday, to see orchid plants for sale, hear from expert growers on advice for orchid care, and buy labels, plant clips and stakes. There will also be a raffle.
Monster Thrillmasters
Maitland Showground
Get ready for an adrenaline fuelled extravaganza like no other. From 4pm to 6pm on Saturday, strap in for mind blowing monster trucks causing all sorts of madcap mayhem. Tickets are $60 for adults, $35 kids. Get tickets at monstertruckpromotionsaustralia.com.
Bling and Bloom
The Levee
Spring has sprung at The Levee. This Sunday from 10am to 2pm get your fix of flowers, fragrances, jewellery and fun when a great mix of local stores, producers and makers pop up in The Levee Shared Zone. Plus, join in a free florist and jewellery workshop.
Picnic train
Maitland Station
If you're short on time but want maximum fun, why not enjoy a return journey on the Picnic Train from Maitland to Port Waratah return? This Sunday, steam trains will be leaving Maitland Station at 8.45am and 12.20pm for a return journey, stopping at Port Waratah. There is a range of options for groups from two to eight people.Get tickets at www.picnictrain.com.au.
True Crime Tour
Central Maitland
Small towns hold the biggest secrets and Maitland, with its fair share of haunted streets nestled amongst its glorious old buildings, is no exception. This Saturday from 7.30pm, revisit the scenes of old crimes by retracing the steps of Maitland's most infamous. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour.
