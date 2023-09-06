A BODY has sadly been found in the search for an elderly missing man.
Raymond Peterson, 85, was last seen in the Beresfield area taking his dog for a walk on Monday afternoon, and a large-scale search was launched when he couldn't be contacted.
Police confirmed a body was discovered near Anderson Drive in Beresfield about 12.30pm on Wednesday.
The body has not been formally identified yet, but police believe it belongs to Mr Peterson, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease.
The three-day search involved police rescue specialists from Newcastle, divers, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the State Emergency Service (SES) and concerned members of the community.
Police sent a geo-targeted message out to residents in the Beresfield area on Wednesday morning.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.