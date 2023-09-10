Things are about to get spookier and scarier at Maitland Gaol in the lead-up to Halloween with a host of paranormal events to frighten even the toughest of adrenaline junkies.
The team at the gaol is gearing up to put on two spine-tingling experiences presented by Newcastle Ghost Tours, and an exciting family-friendly Halloween event to top it all off.
Ghost Hunting 101, which is for ages 15 and older, is a fun introduction to the ghost world and attendees will learn how to use K2 meters and experience a vigil, an era cue and a spirit box.
The Residence, for adults only, is perfect for seasoned ghost hunters and serious first timers and opens up the 1800s Lieutenant Governor's residence for paranormal investigation for the very first time.
Maitland Gaol visitor experience lead Shaina Craig said the team is excited to prolong the Halloween fun and try something different.
"Leading up to Halloween we've got Newcastle Ghost Tours coming in and doing a host of different experiences," she said.
"Then I have planned a Halloween spectacular, which is a family-friendly event on Halloween.
"Instead of parents taking their kids door to door trick-or-treating, we're opening up the gaol so they can come into a safe environment, have a disco, follow a scavenger hunt and then pick up some lollies on the way."
The quintessential Halloween trick or treat experience, called Snitch's Spooky Halloween Spectacular, is for kids and parents and is on from 5pm to 9pm on Tuesday, October 31.
Ms Craig said there is a special ghostly experience planned for Friday, October 13.
"For those who are serious about the really scary stuff, The Residence is a premium experience that takes visitors inside one of the Gaol's more active paranormal sites - the former Lieutenant Governor's residence - and uses more advanced techniques to commune with souls in the great beyond,' she said.
"Hardened hunters can even pair both experiences together on the scariest night in the run up to Halloween - Friday the 13th during our special double header evening."
Ghost Hunting 101 (ages 15 and up) is on September 8, 15, 22 and 29, and October 6, 13, 14, 20, 27 and 31. Tickets are $55 per person.
The Residence (adults only) is on September 16 and 23, and October 7, 13 and 21. Tickets from $100 per person.
Snitch's Spooky Halloween Spectacular is on October 31. Adult and child packages are from $20.
