Want to know the secret to keeping an orchid plant alive? Get yourself to the spring orchid show this weekend and find out.
St James Hall, Morpeth will host the Maitland and Coalfields District Orchid Society's spring orchid show on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.
From 9am to 4pm Saturday and 9am to 3pm Sunday, orchid enthusiasts can stop by to see the champion flowers, purchase orchid plants, labels, stakes, plant clips and bark, or ask an expert for advice on orchid care.
Independent judges from the Australian Orchid Society will choose the champion flowers and allocate ribbons on Friday night.
Maitland and Coalfields Orchid Society president Ian Lovi has been a backyard orchid grower for more than 40 years, and joined the society two years ago to learn how to grow them best.
Mr Lovi said a lot of people join to learn about orchid care, and since each plant is different it's best for those with growing-related questions to come along to the show and talk to an expert.
"Every orchid has its own different characteristics," he said.
"That's why people join the society, to learn to grow different orchids. We do have great books [on growing] for sale at the show, they go pretty quick actually because everyone's asking."
There will be a raffle, and entry to the show is $2 - cash only.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.