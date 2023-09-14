Nes is a long-term carer for eight-year-old Toby* and relishes her role, encouraging others to consider opening up their homes and hearts to a young person.
"I'm very lucky to be a part of such an amazing thing we are doing," she said. "Fostering isn't a job; it's giving a life to those young children who haven't had a chance to see how beautiful the world is."
Foster Care Week (also known as Foster and Kinship Care Week) honours the extraordinary work of people such as Nes - foster, relative and kinship carers, guardians and adoptive parents who bring stability to the children and young people in their care.
Carers and their families are uniting this week to mark the occasion in various ways and locations throughout NSW.
Foster Care Week also raises awareness of the need for more carers. With more than 15,000 children in NSW unable to live safely with their families, finding more safe and nurturing homes is key.
There can be no greater investment in our future, than giving a child a loving and safe place to call home.- Kate Washington, MP
"Every day, dedicated foster and kinship carers are making a difference to the lives of thousands of children and young people across the state," said Kate Washington, MP, NSW Minister for Families and Communities.
"When vulnerable children need security and stability, foster and kinship carers step up to help them see brighter futures. There can be no greater investment in our future than giving a child a loving and safe place to call home."
There are various agencies and programs within the state that provide foster care services, such as government-funded My Forever Family NSW. It supports, trains and advocates for foster and kinship carers, guardians and adoptive parents, arranging out-of-home care that brings stability to the lives of vulnerable children and young people.
"We are honoured to be celebrating the incredible carer families in NSW who step up and provide safe, nurturing homes for children," said Renée Carter, CEO of Adopt Change, which operates the My Forever Family NSW program.
"Carers play a crucial role in providing security and warmth to a child when they are at their most vulnerable. During Foster and Kinship Care Week celebrations, we'd love to see more community members who are considering becoming a carer to reach out and take the next steps. There are different types of care to suit your availability. You could be the special carer to make a difference in a child's life through providing the stability that comes from having a safe place to sleep, space to play and support to learn."
Children in NSW require carers for all types of care, from part-time and emergency care through to long-term care options. Families come in all shapes and sizes, and there are different types of care to suit individual and family circumstances. Every carer home has the unique opportunity to make a lasting, positive difference in a young person's life.
* Names changed to protect their identity.
If you have room in your heart and home for one more, CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning would love to hear from you. Right across NSW, there are children and young people who need help so that they can feel safe and grow.
Children like 13-year-old James*. James loves musicals, playing with his toy cars and Lego, and playing Connect Four. He also loves the outdoors and going on bus, ferry, and train rides.
However, unlike most young people his age, James has some complex needs requiring a high level of support. He has been under the parental responsibility of the Minister since he was just 15 months old and has a strong multidisciplinary team that supports him. He now needs a dedicated carer to love, support, and nurture him until he reaches adulthood.
They can provide everyday important opportunities, and a secure and stable environment to children who often come from complicated backgrounds.- Gary Christensen, Director- CatholicCare
With your help, CatholicCare Social Services Hunter-Manning could give James and so many other young people an opportunity to feel supported despite their past and grow into their future.
This might be for a night, a week, a few years, or until a child reaches adulthood. There are several types of care you can get involved in including immediate or crisis care, respite care, short to medium-term restoration care, and permanent care.
CatholicCare Director, Gary Christensen, said there was an overwhelming shortage of foster carers in the region. "What these children need is a safe place to call home, however foster carers can offer young people so much more than that," he said. "They can provide everyday important opportunities, and a secure and stable environment to children who often come from complicated backgrounds."
Gary said that many of the children had experienced trauma, neglect, or abuse, and that they deserved a fresh start, love, and support.
"If you have space in your heart and home for a child or young person, please contact us," he said. "You can help us change their lives."
Being a foster carer can be challenging but is also very rewarding. CatholicCare is there to support you through the journey by providing training, continual support and guidance to assist with meeting the child's needs.
CatholicCare welcomes carers from all walks of life, regardless of religion, gender, ethnicity, or disability.
If you or someone you know can provide a safe, loving home for a child or young person in need, please call CatholicCare on 1300 590 898, visit www.catholiccare.org.au, or email fostercare@catholiccare.org.au.
