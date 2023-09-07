An evening of action, noise, mayhem and monster trucks is on its way to Maitland Showground for one show only this weekend.
The world famous Monster Thrillmasters Live show will explode into the showground on Saturday, September 9 at 4pm.
Promising full-throttle stunt acts, flame throwing, comedy cars and pyrotechnics, the show is sure to have audience members on the edge of their seats.
A highlight of the show is 18-year-old Cassius Stevenson, who is Australia's youngest monster truck driver with his new Tassie Devil truck.
"We're going to have one hell of a night here in Maitland," Mr Stevenson said.
Mr Stevenson said there is a lot to like about monster truck driving.
"It's everything about it, it's the fans, the kids they love it, it's the noise they're loud they're noisy, they make the ground move every time they stand up, everything about it," he said.
"I'm 18 years old now and I've been driving monster trucks since I was 12 in my first year starting high school, and I've been driving a lot longer than some of the guys here."
His new truck, which has never been used in a NSW show before, is in support of the endangered Tasmanian Devil.
"It's one of the cooler style monster trucks, 3D body it's all been custom moulded to that design, and it was only painted about a month ago so it's actually honestly its first time in NSW."
Tickets are $50 adults, $35 children 2-14, and $160 for a family pass (two adults and two kids). For more information and to get tickets visit monstertruckpromotionsaustralia.com.
