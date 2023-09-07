The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Riverlights cultural festival to be a week-long extravaganza in 2023

Updated September 7 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:42am
Riverlights will be back and bigger than before during the first week of October. Picture supplied
Maitland Riverlights is expected to be bigger and better this year, as the multicultural festival grows from a single day event to a week-long celebration of Maitland's colourful cultural composition.

