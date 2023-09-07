Maitland Riverlights is expected to be bigger and better this year, as the multicultural festival grows from a single day event to a week-long celebration of Maitland's colourful cultural composition.
In addition to the traditional event from midday to 9pm on Saturday, October 7, this year Riverlights will run an expanded program in the week beforehand, full of author talks, cultural tasting sessions, poi workshops, art and lantern making workshops and more.
Maitland City Council events officer Beth Anastasiou said Riverlights is a way for the Maitland community to come together and celebrate, learn about and better understand our different cultures.
"After a short hiatus due to weather cancellations and the pandemic, we're thrilled to be bringing Riverlights back a in a way that offers something new and exciting for both returning visitors and newcomers alike," she said.
"For the first week in October, Maitland will be a delicious melting pot of culinary delights, dance, music and culture."
On the Saturday, Maitland's Levee precinct will transform into a bustling 'world village,' with dance workshops, cooking demonstrations, culinary treats from across the world, language lessons, live music, lantern making, dynamic lighting and roving entertainment.
"And of course, no Riverlights festival would be complete without the showstopping procession finale on Saturday night - we're really going to bring the wow factor this year," Ms Anastasiou said.
"With authentic food, dance and experiences hailing from as far and wide as Fiji, Sri Lanka and China, Riverlights reflects the multicultural makeup of Maitland's people."
Maitland Riverlights is partly funded by the Multicultural NSW 2023/24 Stronger Together Local Council Major Festival Grant and supported by 2NURFM, Newcastle Airport and the University of Newcastle.
Dates and times for the entire week of Riverlights programming will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.maitlandriverlights.com.au.
Did you know Maitland is one of the fastest growing local government areas in NSW? More than 260 people from over 40 countries have been welcomed as Australian citizens across nine ceremonies held by Maitland City Council since July 2022.
Other than English, the five most widely spoken languages across the Maitland LGA are Malayalam, Punjabi, Mandarin, Tagalog and Afrikaans.
Outside Australia, England, New Zealand, India, Philippines and South Africa are the five most common birthplaces across the Maitland LGA.
