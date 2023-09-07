Maitland Libraries will mark History Week by hosting Voices of the Past, an extraordinary interactive exhibition which invites the community to participate.
Curated by council's Opened Minds Digitisation team, this captivating exhibition celebrates history and invites visitors to explore the past through a unique lens.
History Week, a statewide celebration organised by the History Council of NSW, is taking place between September 2 and 10.
Maitland City Library is joining this celebration by presenting the Voices of the Past exhibition, which will run from Thursday, August 31 to Thursday, September 14.
Maitland Libraries coordinator of community participation Carol Edmonds expressed her excitement about the exhibition's role in celebrating History Week.
"This exhibition invites you to enter a world where history comes to life through Voices of the Past," she said.
"We're showcasing a remarkable collection of carte-de-visite photographic cards, each carrying a piece of unknown history within its frame," she said.
The cards on display will provide a poignant glimpse into the lives of individuals from bygone eras, capturing moments and inspiring stories that resonate through time.
At the heart of the exhibition is an invitation for visitors to become active participants in history.
Participants can engage with the enigmatic sitters captured in the photographs through a creative writing activity, encouraging them to lend their voices to unknown people in history and contribute their narratives and perspectives.
"This exhibition encourages us to connect with the past in a personal and meaningful way," Ms Edmonds said.
''Voices of the Past is not just an exhibition; it's an opportunity to imagine the narrative, to honour those who came before us, and to celebrate the stories that define our collective identity."
In line with History Week, Maitland City Library will host two other events including the Riverside Crime Walk facilitated by Dark Stories and launch the Maitland Library Oral History Project 2023.
The Maitland Library Oral History Project opens on Thursday, September 7 at Maitland City Library at 2pm.
Curated by the Opened Minds Digitisation team, this product involves an interactive display of the spoken histories of individuals, families and community members who have either experienced flooding or, whose lives are impacted by the threat of reoccurring flooding in the Maitland region.
On Friday, September 8 Dark Stories will guide you along the riverside walk taking a deep dive into the underbelly of Maitland's dark past. Tickets to the Riverside Crime Walk are limited and priced at $15.
