The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Kurri Kurri junior Kayla Romaniuk nominated for Veronica White Medal

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 13 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk at the Come and Try day at Kurri Kurri Sportsground in February. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk at the Come and Try day at Kurri Kurri Sportsground in February. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Growing the women's game is high on the list of priorities for Kayla Romaniuk. When she can, the Newcastle Knights forward will be down at Kurri Kurri Sportsground helping out at training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.