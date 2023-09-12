Growing the women's game is high on the list of priorities for Kayla Romaniuk. When she can, the Newcastle Knights forward will be down at Kurri Kurri Sportsground helping out at training.
"I've got quite a busy schedule but if there's one night of the week when they're training down there and I can get down and help out the girls (I will)," she said.
"I obviously want to invest into the girls game and invest back into my own club that has helped me,"
Now Romaniuk's commitment to giving back at her junior club has been recognised with a nomination for an NRL community award, the Veronica White Medal.
The prop donated $5,000 to Kurri Kurri Minor Rugby League Club earlier this season and in February assisted in a Come and Try day where more than 40 young girls participated. Since then, her engagement with the club has grown.
"I got asked by one of the members down at Kurri to come down to one of their girls days and from there I've just said if you're having anything else or training, let me know and I'll come down," Romaniuk said.
This season the Bulldogs fielded a women's tackle side and under-13s and under-15s in the juniors.
Romaniuk "couldn't believe" the number of players at training and said the women's game had changed rapidly since her days playing under-16s.
"We were lucky to get nine at each training session because girls would have other commitments and footy was just like a bonus sport and we'd have other sports like basketball and netball or touch footy," she said.
"That would come first or our jobs and it was like well we rocked up on Saturday and tried to play."
The 21-year-old had a dream debut season with the Knights in 2022 as part of the club's maiden NRLW premiership campaign. This season the team is on course for the minor premiership after defeating nearest rivals the Sydney Roosters 20-4 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday, September 9.
Romaniuk said the side's attitude in defence is a big reason for their success.
"I think Ron's (Griffiths) really enforced defence for us and I think last week really did show that we can stay in the game with our defence," she said.
"Obviously there's more to work on but we're building slowly and Ron keeps saying we don't need to play our grand final each week.
"We building towards that, that's very important for us and I think's it's just an exciting time for Newcastle, the boys team, they're in the finals as well so it's a very exciting feeling around the club."
The Veronica White Medal is an award that recognises the contributions that many female rugby league players make to their local communities.
Romaniuk is one of 10 nominees with the winner to be announced on NRLW grand final day on Sunday, October 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.