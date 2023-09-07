Two men have been charged and firearms seized after a police search at a Gillieston Heights property on Wednesday, September 6.
Earlier this month, officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter Proactive Crime Team began an investigation relating to firearms and the supply of drugs in the Maitland area.
Following inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a property on Champion Crescent, Gillieston Heights, about 8.30am on Wednesday, September 6.
A search of the property allegedly revealed several items of interest including two firearms, an extendible baton, 119g of GHB and 16.6g methamphetamine.
The firearms and drugs were seized, along with electronic devices, prescribed restricted substances and an amount of cash.
Two male occupants, aged 35 and 37, were arrested before being taken to Maitland Police Station.
The younger man was charged with 10 offences including two counts of supply prohibited drug - indictable quantity, two counts of possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, two counts of possess unauthorised pistol, possess prohibited drug, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The older man was charged with hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
Both were refused bail to appear before Maitland Local Court on Thursday, September 7).
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
