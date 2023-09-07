TWO MEN remain behind bars after guns, an extendable baton and a stash of drugs were allegedly uncovered during a police raid in the Maitland area.
Michael Aguilar Griffin, 35, and 37-year-old William John Edgington were refused bail in Maitland Local Court on Thursday.
Detectives from the Port Stephens and Hunter proactive crime team swooped on a Gillieston Heights home about 8.30am yesterday as part of an investigation into drug supply and firearms in the area.
Police said two firearms, an extendable baton, 119 grams of an illicit drug known as GHB, and 16.6 grams of methamphetamine were discovered during the search on Champion Crescent.
The drugs and firearms were seized for forensic testing, police said, along with electronic devices and cash.
The two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Maitland Police Station.
Griffin was charged with 10 allegations, including two counts each of drug supply, possessing a restricted substance, and possessing an unauthorised pistol.
He was also charged with possessing a prohibited drug and having suspected stolen goods at the premises.
Edgington was charged with hindering or resisting police.
The region's proactive crime team launched an investigation into drug supply and firearms in the Maitland area earlier this month, and have carried out extensive enquiries.
