Alexandra Haggarty honoured with Real Estate Institute's Woodrow Weight Award

By Newsroom
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 10:09am
Award winner Alexandra Haggarty. Picture supplied.
Alexandra Haggarty, a ground-breaking figure in Maitland real estate, has received the prestigious Woodrow Weight Award from the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales (REINSW).

