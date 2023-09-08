Alexandra Haggarty, a ground-breaking figure in Maitland real estate, has received the prestigious Woodrow Weight Award from the Real Estate Institute of New South Wales (REINSW).
The award, presented at the REINSW Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner last night, honours Alexandra's efforts in assisting over 200 Maitland families in escaping domestic violence situations and transitioning to safer homes.
Unable to attend the gala due to a European trip with her daughter, Alexandra delivered her heartfelt gratitude and insights through a pre-recorded acceptance speech.
The Woodrow Weight Award, named after former REINSW President Woodrow Weight, recognises transformative contributions to real estate and community betterment.
Woodrow Weight was the first Australian elected as World President of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) and was also awarded an OBE.
In the announcement, Alexandra was lauded as a true trailblazer whose career milestones served as an inspiration to others in the industry.
Her dedication to improving lives reaches beyond traditional estate work; Alexandra is renowned for her innovative Domestic Violence Rapid Rehousing Partnership.
Created in association with Carrie's Place, a local domestic violence service provider, the initiative aims to address the urgent housing needs of domestic violence survivors.
Serving on the REINSW's Property Chapter Committee for many years, Alexandra has been a stalwart advocate for ethical practices and high standards in real estate.
Committed to education as a pathway to elevating industry standards, she ensures that all staff at her agency, First National Real Estate Maitland, are qualified at the diploma level.
During her acceptance speech, Alexandra expressed her gratitude towards REINSW for acknowledging her work in bringing awareness to the challenges of domestic violence in the real estate sector.
She also highlighted the invaluable support received from her team at First National Real Estate Maitland.
In her closing remarks, Alexandra issued a compelling challenge: "As we rise to the challenge of scaling our project across the country, I challenge you all here tonight to come on board with me.
'Our role as the gateway to housing is part of the problem for victims of family abuse, but there's liberation in realising we can be part of the solution.
'How you walk with the broken speaks louder than how you sit with the great."
