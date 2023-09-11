It will be a call-back to classic school fetes on Saturday, September 16 when the Linuwel School hosts its spring fair and open day.
It's the one day of the year the school is opened up to the wider community.
There will be student performances and live music, as well as teachers offering talks and information sessions on the school.
A Steiner bookshop, an exciting raffle, arm painting, handmade toys, craft, plants and fresh produce will round out the attractions.
For the adventure-seekers there will be canoe rides, an inaugural hobby horse course, and fun and games in the sideshow alley.
Linuwel principal Jane Greenslade said it's great to have the spring fair back again.
"This year's activities include: gourmet food, delicious homemade cakes, great coffee, chai, cold drinks, homemade lemonade and more," she said.
For those who enjoy making things, there will be 'make and take home' stalls including woodworking, beaded bubble wands, wind chimes, terrariums and flower garlands.
The whole community is welcome to the spring fair, at 133 Morpeth Road, East Maitland, from 9.30am to 3pm on Saturday, September 16.
Linuwel is a Steiner school, meaning it seeks to nurture individual students and connect them to the natural environment, each other and the world around them.
Steiner schools cherish children's right to childhood, and foster human spirit, encouraging moral growth, social consciousness and citizenship.
