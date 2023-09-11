The Maitland Mercury
Linuwel Spring Fair and Open Day welcomes community into school

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 11 2023 - 1:46pm
Linuwel students enjoying a lawn game. Picture supplied
It will be a call-back to classic school fetes on Saturday, September 16 when the Linuwel School hosts its spring fair and open day.

