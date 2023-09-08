The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Seed giveaway at Bling and Bloom Mini Market and East Maitland Library

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers conducting a children's activity in The Levee earlier this year. Picture supplied
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers conducting a children's activity in The Levee earlier this year. Picture supplied

It has never been easier to give pollinating insects in Maitland a helping hand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.