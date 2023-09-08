It has never been easier to give pollinating insects in Maitland a helping hand.
Drop into The Levee or East Maitland Library this month and you'll be able to do your bit to enhance the city's biodiversity and help attract beneficial insects.
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers will be making spring seed bombs on Sunday, September 10 at the Bling and Bloom Mini Market.
The bombs can be tossed into the garden and will grow flowers for insects to feast upon.
Residents can also pick up a packet of pollinating seed to plant in the garden, which will provide additional food for beneficial insects.
If you can't make it to The Levee on Sunday, drop into East Maitland Library for a free pack of pollinating seeds.
The city has been forced to rely on encouraging alternate pollinators - like hoverflies, butterflies and moths - since the varroa mite arrived in the region in June 2022 and all the European honey bees were euthanised in a bid to stop the spread.
The state government's eradication approach has left farmers and gardeners with very little pollination.
IN THE NEWS:
Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said relying on pollinating insects and manually pollinating crops with a paintbrush were the only options.
"Honey bees are the best pollinators, they are very thorough and they do a much better job than other pollinating insects," she said.
"We want to attract as many pollinating insects to the city as possible so they can get to work pollinating on farms and in gardens."
Maitland Garden Club will also be at the mini market and show people how to pot up succulents. Participants can take away their own baby cactus. their stall will be on the Maitland Post Office side of the Kmart entrance.
The market is being held between 10am and 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.