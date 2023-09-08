Maitland's favourite fresh food market has delved into the world of soft plastics in a bid to improve recycling in the city.
The Earth Market Maitland - a formerly plastic free market in The Levee - is now encouraging shoppers to bring in their soft plastics so they can be recycled.
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said volunteers were concerned about the amount of soft plastic going into landfill since recycling collection points at supermarkets abruptly stopped.
She said the market was partnering with Maitland council and RecycleSmart to make the initiative possible.
"The council have been doing a trial with RecycleSmart and that has now been extended until mid next year. We want people to bring their soft plastics to us so they can be recycled, we don't want them going into landfill," she said.
"It's a great initiative to have here in Maitland, and Maitland is the only Local Government Area (LGA) in the Hunter to be offering residents this service."
The RecycleSmart trial allows households within the Maitland LGA to have two shopping bags of soft plastics collected from their home each month. The trial will continue until the end of June next year.
Ms Dempster said collecting soft plastics for recycling showed households how much they used each week and instigated conversations for reducing plastic use.
"It's a great way to understand what you are using and then look at ways you can substitute those items for something that isn't wrapped in plastic," she said.
The RecycleSmart household pick up also accepts batteries, e-waste, polystyrene, clothes and shoes.
Click here to learn more.
