Charge against man accused of starting East Maitland house fire dismissed

A MAN accused of starting a house fire in Maitland in which two cats died has had the charge against him thrown out of court.
Todd Anthony Rinkin had one count of damaging property by fire dismissed by Magistrate Allan Railton after a brief hearing in Maitland Local Court on Friday.
Magistrate Railton said there was "simply an absence of evidence" as to the cause of the fire at the home in Lawes Street, East Maitland, at about 5.30am on October 9 last year.
He said there were "inferences" and he understood why police considered Mr Rinkin a suspect - the court heard that the owner of the home and a neighbour previously saw him burning objects in a small fire in the backyard.
But aside from the account of those two witnesses, who did not see how the fire started inside the house, there was no way to make a finding beyond reasonable doubt.
Mr Rinkin's solicitor accused police of singling out his client without properly testing claims that were being put to them.
