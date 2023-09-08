The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charge against Todd Anthony Rinkin, accused of starting East Maitland house fire, dismissed in court

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charge against man accused of starting East Maitland house fire dismissed
Charge against man accused of starting East Maitland house fire dismissed

A MAN accused of starting a house fire in Maitland in which two cats died has had the charge against him thrown out of court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.