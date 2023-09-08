The Maitland Mercurysport
Jiu-Jitsu title for Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell

By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 9 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 9:00am
Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell (right) won all three matches and was crowned Pan Kids champion in her division. Picture by IBJJF
Raworth's Kaelyn Liddell has claimed her second international Jiu-Jitsu title at the Pan Kids Jiu-Jitsu IBJJF Championships, which were held in Orlando in July.

