The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The cabbage tree - hat of choice for country men

By Allan Thomas
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 7:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An 1800s cabbage tree hat (Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, Powerhouse Museum).
An 1800s cabbage tree hat (Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, Powerhouse Museum).

In the 1800s, men coming down to Maitland from the far plains, driving their beasts before them, would all have been wearing cabbage tree hats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.