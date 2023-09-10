The cabbage tree - hat of choice for country men

In the 1800s, men coming down to Maitland from the far plains, driving their beasts before them, would all have been wearing cabbage tree hats.
For much of the nineteenth century the cabbage tree hat (often referred to simply as a 'cabbage tree') was the preferred headgear for country men.
Although the cabbage tree hat has been largely forgotten, its production was a true Australian cottage industry and one of the earliest.
It was made by hand from the fronds of the cabbage tree palm, a native tree which grows in wetland areas along the east coast.
The knowledge of how to make hats from palm fronds might have come to Australia with British soldiers who had served in the West Indies.
Convicts could earn money by making cabbage tree hats in their free hours, although settlers' wives also made them.
They could bring in needed money during hard times.
Stockmen would pay several pounds to have a hat made by a woman who had a reputation for making them.
Years after the hat had virtually disappeared, its making was described in the Sydney Morning Herald (2 November 1929): The bark of the cabbage tree is almost as tough as the horn. And the tree tried an axe in felling.
Once down, the best "hands" were taken home and subjected to scalding for about ten minutes then a vigorous shaking would cause the leaf to open like a fan ready for bleaching white, or as white as possible in the dewy night air.
The leaf was then split into narrow strands of equal width by means of a home-made splitter, consisting of a short, light wooden haft, into the ends of which were inserted peg-tooth points, or teeth, filed from stray busks, the implement thus resembling a miniature rake in appearance. The strands were then tightly hand plaited into long strings called 'sinnet'.
Having a supply of plaited sinnet, the hatmaker started at the centre of the crown, widening the circles ever outward. Then the sides were made and blocked on a crownshape of wood, and well shaped into permanent form. Next came the brim and its attachment, the lining, the black velvet band, the leather chin strap, and, finally, the 'button' over the crown centre.
With its flat brim, the cabbage tree hat was wider than its domed crown, although not all cabbage tree hats were domed and some had flatter tops.
The newness of his hat was always a source of anxiety to a stockman: The cabbage tree did not bear the true hallmark until tanned and weatherworn; it looked as though it had been through many moving incidents by flood and field.
Hanging a new hat in a chimney - one of the wide bush chimneys where the beef used to be hung to smoke - was allowable, but no other artificial means were permitted.
Then came the time when it began to wear at the edge of the crown and unravel at the brim. A band of sheepskin, neatly scalloped, was then sewn on, and, thus retrimmed, and rendered still more reverent by age, it continued to bear a gallant part in the work of the day.
