Meet two remarkable equine companions Stevie and Murphy, whose stories are defined by their resilience and grace.
Stevie, a 17-year-old gorgeous bay Thoroughbred gelding is more than just a horse - his noble presence wins hearts with every interaction, and being the centre of attention is his speciality.
Stevie's journey with RSPCA NSW is a tale of transformation. From a place of neglect to one of recovery, he's stronger and healthier than ever.
Though diagnosed with laminitis, Stevie faces his challenges bravely and is poised to begin a new chapter in the care of an experienced hand.
Stevie's bond with Murphy, a 12-year-old standard bred gelding is a friendship that echoes with loyalty.
These two are a bonded pair, paddock mates, confidants - sharing a language known only to best friends.
Gentle but resilient, Murphy has long since left days of track trotting behind him, replacing them with a desire to spend sunlit hours exploring a new and quiet home.
If you'd like to guide these horses' futures with a kind and experienced hand, you can meet and adopt Stevie and Murphy by contacting the Hunter Shelter staff on (02) 4939 1555.
Animal visiting hours are Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 3.30pm. The shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
