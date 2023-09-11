Pickers Netball will play The George Tavern in the Maitland A-grade grand final for the second straight season after defeating Hills Solicitors on Saturday.
The Pickers defeated Hills Solicitors 56-52 in a thrilling preliminary final. The match went into overtime after Pickers Netball fought back from a seven point deficit at half-time.
The win pits the Pickers against Thornton Netball Club's The George. The two sides faced off in the 2022 decider with the Pickers winning 37-35 after trailing for most of the match.
The George secured their second straight minor premiership and after defeating Hills Solicitors in the major semi-final, are coming off a week's rest.
Pickers player and president Karlee Brown said she expects another close game.
"Those top three teams have pretty well been the same the last few years, so when it comes to the end of the season you never really know what's going to happen," she said.
The Pickers finished the regular season in third place after making a slow start to their premiership defence, winning three of their first six games.
Brown said the improved results coincided with the return of key players.
"We were definitely a mixed bag through the season, we've not been at our strongest," she said.
"We were missing a lot of players, there's a lot of players that play different sports so it's not really until the end that we can finally get our team together.
"But finals netball is just a whole new level so it's hard to say, we're definitely excited to play and it'll be a good game but hard to say where it will end up."
Brown said younger players were given an opportunity to play at a higher level this season.
"We had a few girls in our first semi-final that was there first finals experience and there is that added pressure," she said.
"Last year we only had one team for Pickers Netball and this year we've grown to three, we had another team, Telarah Pies and they finished fifth this year.
"But we've really been working with them through the year, there's a a lot of younger girls in there so we've been trying to create that sort of pathway."
"It's good that we can provide that opportunity and it's good for them to play with experienced players as well."
The grand final is on Saturday, September 16 starting at 4pm.
