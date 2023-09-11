The Maitland Mercury
Pickers play The George in Maitland netball A-grade grand final

By Ben Carr
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:30pm
Pickers Netball in action against Maitland Rugby Blacks Netball Club The Braddie earlier this season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Pickers Netball will play The George Tavern in the Maitland A-grade grand final for the second straight season after defeating Hills Solicitors on Saturday.

