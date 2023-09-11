Thornton has appointed co-coaches as the club chases improved results in 2024 following a disappointing Northern League One campaign.
Gary Wand returns to the head coach position and is joined by Gerard Carey who oversaw the reserve grade squad this season.
The pair take over from Nima Nikfarjam after he coached the Redbacks in the second-half of the 2023 campaign.
Thornton finished their season in seventh place with seven wins, six draws and 11 losses.
Carey said the team lacked commitment at certain stages in 2023, something he plans to address ahead of next year.
"There was one particular game where there was next to no commitment, I don't normally lose my cool with players but I did go into the shed after a certain game," he said.
"Gary and I have agreed we need to put things in place this coming season where we've got more control over that (improving commitment)."
Thornton finished their season with a 1-0 win against Belmont Swansea in round 27 at Blacksmiths Oval. A Lachlan Yates first-half strike was enough to seal victory for the visitors.
The Redbacks finished with seven points in their last three games and will use their improved form as a positive in an otherwise disappointing season.
On the coaching front, Carey said he has a good friendship with Wand and both coaches shared a belief in developing young players.
"We played over-35s for Thornton for a number of years, I like to say that I introduced Gary to elite coaching," he said.
"I was director of coaching at Hunter Valley (Football) for about eight or nine years and I invited Gary to take one of the teams I developed.
"I thought he would do a good job, which he did...we have the same focus, our focus is on developing young players to give them a pathway."
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.