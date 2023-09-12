Margaret Morrison was a woman who dressed up as Santa Claus every December, met a prime minister and volunteered fighting fires beside the love of her life.
She is being remembered as a generous soul who was a Jill of all trades and always up for a dare.
Mrs Morrison, of Bishops Bridge, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 5 at 89-years-old.
Many Maitland residents would have a picture in their home of them or their children with Mrs Morrison without even realising it when she was dressed as Santa Claus.
During Christmas seasons from 1984 to 2005 she was often stationed outside Galton's, then Kmart Maitland, spreading Christmas cheer to children and having some fun in the process.
Mrs Morrison's daughter Judy Taylor said her mum was "larger than life".
"She'd give the shirt off her back to strangers, whoever needed it. She was always giving a helping hand to people," she said.
"When she was doing Santa Claus, if she saw a family who weren't doing too well she'd manage to get their address from them, and then turn up to their place on Christmas morning with a big platter of fruit and a toy for the kids."
A dress-maker by trade who made all the girls in the family's wedding dresses, Mrs Morrison had many jobs, voluntary roles and hobbies.
She acted in advertisements, television shows and even a movie The Wonderful World of Dogs, was a founding member of Bishops Bridge fire brigade alongside her husband Leslie Morrison, picked grapes and loved playing chess and cards.
Ms Taylor said her mum had a brush with death in the past while in hospital recovering from a procedure to remove cervical cancer.
"We're actually very, very lucky to have as long as we did with mum," she said.
"A nurse was walking past the bed and realised mum wasn't breathing, she'd actually died and the nurse brought her back.
"That was when she was in her early 40s. She said 'all I can remember is I was sitting on a cloud playing chess with my father'."
Mrs Morrison had nine children, Barbara, Robert, Michael, Peter, Rosemary, Michelle, Judy, Deirdre and Rachel, and was a great-great grandmother.
Ms Taylor said her mother "never let anything stop her".
"Us kids, we'd bring a kid home from school and mum would treat them like one of her own," she said.
"When the floods were on, the 1975 flood, I remember mum and dad were out there helping the community.
"Whenever anyone says 'you can't do that' mum would do it, she was that type of person. Give her a dare and she'd do it."
Mrs Morrison's funeral is on Thursday, September 14 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Metford at 10.30am. The family requests guests where blue or Rabbitohs colours.
