Thirroul forfeit President's Cup clash against Maitland citing injuries

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated September 11 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:00pm
Maitland celebrates after scoring a try against South Newcastle in the Newcastle Rugby League grand final. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Maitland have progressed to the final of the President's Cup after Thirroul withdrew from the competition citing too many injuries.

