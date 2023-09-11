Maitland have progressed to the final of the President's Cup after Thirroul withdrew from the competition citing too many injuries.
The Pickers were due to host the Butchers in the state-based competition at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday after both clubs won their respective grand finals.
Thirroul defeated Collegians 24-18 at WIN Stadium in the grand final of the Illawarra Cup.
Maitland president John Gorman said the Pickers were alerted on Friday with confirmation today that Thirroul would be unable to field a side.
"We were waiting for confirmation from NSW Rugby League to see what they could do to organise us a game whether another club from down there could come up," he said.
Maitland will now play either Ron Massey Cup winners St Mary's or Dubbo CYMS from the Peter McDonald Premiership. Gorman said the club is expecting to play the western Sydney side.
"It's not the best preparation to go in," he said. "We were still training as normal to go into the semi-final, I'd say Matt (Lantry) will give the boys a decent workout this week to get them back into shape."
"We've got a fairly good reserve grade squad that will probably come in and run a fairly tough opposed session so that just comes back to the commitment of the whole club."
The President's Cup final will take place at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Sunday, September 24 (11am).
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.