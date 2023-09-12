The Saints will be chasing premiership glory when they play minor premiers Cardiff in the grand final of the women's Black Diamond Plate on Saturday.
The Saints have continued to surprise their opponents this season and coach Sacha Gratton said Cardiff can expect more of the same on Saturday.
"We're looking at doing what we do best and just keeping that defensive pressure all over the ground really tight and ensuring we man-up at every point wherever the ball is," she said.
Maitland play Cardiff for the second time in three weeks after The Hawks defeated The Entrance Bateau Bay in the preliminary final on Saturday, September 9.
The Hawks failed to qualify for the women's Black Diamond Cup grand final but Gratton doesn't expect the club will drop players down for the Plate decider. Players need to make at least four appearances in the Plate competition to qualify for the grand final.
Maitland gained direct entry to the grand final on September 2, defeating the Hawks by 23 points in the qualifying final.
Coach Sacha Gratton said the side used the time to rest up away from the training ground.
"We decided to go out bowling on one of the training nights and have a bit of a social time together and the true competitive spirit came out in all the girls on the bowling lanes," she said.
"It's been a great turnaround and just watching the girls blossom as I've said, it's been one of the best things.
"To me to watch and see the team really bond together and want to win for each other and have that self belief - its been a fantastic 12 months."
Meanwhile, ruck Georgia Jenkins has finished second in the competition's best and fairest award. On Monday night AFL Hunter Central Coast announced the winners of the Elliott Davey medal with Jenkins marking an excellent debut season with the Saints.
Gratton said Jenkins joined the club this season after playing touch football.
"I threw her straight into a ring of fire and put her in the ruck and she's been phenomenal all season," she said.
"She just had a few weeks off in the middle which would have affected the (medal) count because she actually suffered cracked ribs during the game against Terrigal in round eight."
The grand final is at Newcastle's No. 1 Sportsground on Saturday with the opening bounce at 8.10am.
