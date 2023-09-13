A Maitland author is using her experience with grief to help others.
In 2014, Kim Cameron's 10-year-old daughter Ella died suddenly from a rare brain malformation. Since then, she has used her experience to help change the perspective of those suffering from grief.
With a background in alternative therapies, Ms Cameron has written an autobiography called Inside Out: When Grief Becomes a Gift.
She tells of her personal journey, committing to a life of purpose after the passing of her daughter.
"The book actually begins on the day that we actually lost Ella," Ms Cameron said. "I share a lot of that story and a lot of that journey with people to let them know what the experience was like."
"It's very much about me, being able to share with people the gifts that can come out of the most challenging times in your life."
Ms Cameron launched her book to a sold-out audience on Tuesday, September 12, at Club Maitland City, on Ella's 20th birthday.
She said writing the book was immensely challenging.
"Re-reading it over and over again, it was a challenge but I guess with the book itself, one of the purposes was really to open people's minds and hearts up to alternative ways of healing," she said.
"So that people could feel like they had choice in other ways to actually process grief and all the emotions that go along with that."
Ms Cameron, who holds qualifications in holistic kinesiology and mind body medicine and runs her own business, said that her work helped her survive after the sudden death of her daughter.
"A seed was planted a couple of years before I lost Ella and that naturally never left me so I knew that was the path I was going to go down," she said.
"The way I see it was that it was setting me up for what I needed to be able to do after Ella passed in order to survive."
Inside Out: When Grief Becomes a Gift can be ordered from Ms Cameron's website, www.kimcameronholistictherapies.com.au.
