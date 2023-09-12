The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Valley police combing Greta for stolen car

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police operation is underway at Greta. Picture file
A police operation is underway at Greta. Picture file

A POLICE operation is under way at Greta on Tuesday afternoon in search of a stolen car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.