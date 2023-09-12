A POLICE operation is under way at Greta on Tuesday afternoon in search of a stolen car.
According to initial reports the vehicle was stolen from a property in Maitland.
Hunter Valley police told Australian Community Media they believe the car could be in the Greta Branxton area.
Residents have reported seeing up to nine police cars combing the area around Nelson Street in Greta as part of the operation.
No further details have been released to the public at this time.
The Mercury will provide a further update to this story when more information is released.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or information can be provided via the online portal.
