A Maitland man has confessed he didn't sleep a wink after discovering he won more than $615,000 in the weekend's Lotto Strike draw.
The winning man held the only division one winning entry in Lotto Strike draw 5331, drawn Saturday, September 9 and pocketed the entire $615,902 division one prize.
He plans to put his lottery loot towards a house for himself and his family.
"Wow. I'm a bit emotional and I haven't slept at all," he said when an official from The Lott reached out to confirm his newfound fortune on Monday morning.
"It was a last minute decision. I have only entered Lotto Strike three or four times and I bought the ticket just before the draw closed on Saturday night," he said.
"We have been through a fair bit recently, so it means a lot. It's going to change everything."
His winning four-game QuickPick was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
The winning numbers in Lotto Strike draw 5331 on Saturday, September 9 were 11, 9, 14 and 29.
Lotto Strike is an add-on game played with Saturday Lotto and Monday and Wednesday Lotto.
Lotto Strike's division one prize is won by selecting the first four numbers in the exact order they are drawn during the Lotto draw.
