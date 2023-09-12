The Maitland Mercury
Maitland man is $615,000 richer after winning Saturday's Lotto Strike

By Staff Reporters
September 12 2023 - 5:00pm
A Maitland man has won more than $615,000 in the weekend's Lotto Strike draw. Picture supplied
A Maitland man has confessed he didn't sleep a wink after discovering he won more than $615,000 in the weekend's Lotto Strike draw.

