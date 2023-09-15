The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated September 15 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Street Eats is on at Wirraway Park, Thornton at 5pm on Friday, September 15. Picture supplied
Street Eats is on at Wirraway Park, Thornton at 5pm on Friday, September 15. Picture supplied

VETERANS HEALTH

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.