The Rotary Club of East Maitland is hosting a classic car show at Maitland Gaol on Sunday, September 17 called Just Visiting. All display cars need to pre-book via trybooking.com/events/landing/1094912, and be ready to roll into the gaol between 8.30am and 10am. The gaol will then be open to people from 10am to 1.30pm. Entry is $2.