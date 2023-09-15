VETERANS HEALTH
RUTHERFORD
Maitland RSL Sub-branch is hosting a Mental Wellness Matters event for Veterans' Health Week on Wednesday, October 4 from 9.30am to 11am at Club Maitland City. The event is for veterans and their families and carers to mix and listen to a talk on mental wellness. Call the sub-branch by September 26 on 4933 6900 to RSVP.
STREET EATS
THORNTON
Head to Wirraway Park, Thornton from 5pm to 8pm on Friday, September 15 for Street Eats. There will be delicious food trucks and a chance to chat to council's community and environment team. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-thornton-2 for updates.
MAITLAND GAOL
The Rotary Club of East Maitland is hosting a classic car show at Maitland Gaol on Sunday, September 17 called Just Visiting. All display cars need to pre-book via trybooking.com/events/landing/1094912, and be ready to roll into the gaol between 8.30am and 10am. The gaol will then be open to people from 10am to 1.30pm. Entry is $2.
GARDEN RAMBLE
MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
Maitland Garden Ramble is back after four years, hosted by City of Maitland Rotary Club. Explore captivating properties at Bolwarra, Chisholm, Berry Park and Morpeth, each designed to ignite your gardening passion this Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm. Visit events.humanitix.com/maitland-garden-ramble.
NETWORKING TEA
TELARAH BOWLING CLUB
Maitland's OAM, AM, Freeman of the City and Citizens of the Year recipients are invited to Telarah Bowling Club on Sunday, September 24 from 1pm to 4pm for a networking afternoon tea. 2022 Citizen of the Year Todd Sheldon will speak about the Susan Roskell Toy Drive. To register contact Bill Hackney on 0474 295 032.
