Australia Day activities return to Maitland Park

Maitland City Council's Australia Day activities will once again be held in Maitland Park in 2024, after councillors voted to support the proposed change during Tuesday night's meeting.
Councillors signed off on a suite of recommendations last night, after a review of Australia Day events and activities was sought in February.
The changes for 2024 include a free community breakfast and activities program at Maitland Park, focusing on local community performers, community groups and service clubs.
The presentation of council's official Australia Day Awards and citizenship ceremony will return to Maitland Town Hall following its extensive restoration, while Maitland and East Maitland Aquatic Centres are set to offer free entry periods during the day.
An exciting addition to the program will see council's popular Dive-In Cinema move to Australia Day and feature classic Australian movies.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said the decision to hold the festivities in Maitland Park going forward would allow council staff to 'work with our local clubs, businesses, and groups to put on range of fun for all ages.'
In 2022 and 2023, Council's Australia Day activities moved to RH Taylor Reserve in Lorn and centred around the Maitland River Regatta, where residents could hire inflatable rafts and cruise down the Hunter River in homage to the Great Maitland Raft Race of the 1970s and 80s.
While these events proved popular with the community and had the potential to grow, Cr Penfold said the location presented some challenges, with regards to parking, infrastructure and shade.
"We want to make sure Australia Day in Maitland is the best it can be, and Maitland Park is the place we need to be as it ticks all the boxes," Cr Penfold said.
"The restoration of the air conditioned Town Hall and capacity increases since COVID mean council's Australia Day citizenship ceremony and awards presentation will be best suited in this historic heart of our city."
Council will announce more details about our 2024 Australia Day activities and events in the coming weeks.
