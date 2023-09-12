Australia Day activities return to Maitland Park

The Maitland Mercury
Council votes to move Australia Day celebrations back to Maitland Park in 2024

Updated September 13 2023 - 6:44am, first published 6:35am
Maitland City Council's Australia Day activities will once again be held in Maitland Park in 2024, after councillors voted to support the proposed change during Tuesday night's meeting.

