Maitland residents have embraced the city's much lauded kerbside recycling program with 1764 pick ups made since its inception in June.
While the service is growing in popularity there's still some fine tuning needed.
Most of the items put on the kerb have been collected, however some residents have thrown out items like windows and tyres which cannot be picked up.
Of the pick ups, 569 had waste which could not be accepted.
In other news:
The most common mistakes being made are windows and glass being put out, which accounted for 145 exceptions, and general waste, which accounted for 100 exceptions.
The bulky waste service kicked off on June 5, and residents have the option to book two pick ups per financial year, or alternatively order two 250kg tip vouchers.
Eligible households can have furniture, electronic waste like old computers, mattresses and bundled green waste collected from the kerbside.
Ms Pepper said the majority of waste collected has been wood, timber, scrap metal and plasterboard.
"We've also collected an additional 32 tonnes of mattresses and e-waste and transported them to the Maitland Resource Recovery Facility for recycling," she said.
"Garden waste and vegetation hasn't featured heavily in collections so far, but we expect this to increase as we head into spring and summer."
Council's collection data from June 5 to August 25 shows about 220 tonnes of hard waste has been processed at resource recovery facilities for recycling.
It's estimated 85 per cent of that waste, which includes scrap metals, masonry and timber, will be recovered and recycled.
The collections included 1001 bookings with mattresses or electronic waste, and 32.54 tonnes of these materials were able to be recycled.
Ms Pepper said the focus looking forward will be on education.
"A key focus in the coming months will be to educate the Maitland community on the types of waste that can be collected at the kerbside, and what needs to be taken to the Maitland Resource Recovery Facility," she said.
"We're looking at ways we can reduce the number of collections containing non-compliant items, like glass, building waste and vehicle tyres. Currently this sits at approximately 32 per cent."
Meanwhile, 1787 digital waste vouchers for Maitland Resource Recovery Facility have been redeemed, and 224.14 tonnes of waste sorted and disposed.
For more information on council's bulky waste service and a full list of what can and can't be collected, visit maitland.nsw.gov.au/services/waste-recycling/bulky-waste-service.
Ms Pepper said the high uptake of the online portal showed "a strong preference for and trend towards self service and digital options from residents".
"A key focus in the coming months will be to educate the Maitland community on the types of waste that can be collected at the kerbside, and what needs to be taken to the Maitland Resource Recovery Facility," she said.
"We're looking at ways we can reduce the number of collections containing non-compliant items, like glass, building waste and vehicle tyres. Currently this sits at approximately 32 per cent."
Meanwhile, 1787 digital waste vouchers for Maitland Resource Recovery Facility have been redeemed, and 224.14 tonnes of waste sorted and disposed.
For more information on council's bulky waste service, visit mait.city/bulky-waste.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.