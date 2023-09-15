The Maitland Mercury
Maitland City Council's bulky waste service makes 1700 pick ups in three months

By Chloe Coleman
September 15 2023 - 12:04pm
Council staff with a bulky waste truck. Picture supplied
Maitland residents have embraced the city's much lauded kerbside recycling program with 1764 pick ups made since its inception in June.

