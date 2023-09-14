Maitland's Rural Fire Service brigades and NSW SES unit will open their doors to the public this weekend to prepare the community for the upcoming bushfire and storm season.
There will be plenty of activities and demonstrations for kids and adults alike, and even the chance to get up close and personal with some emergency vehicles.
Rural Fire Service open days across the city are spread across both Saturday and Sunday, and the State Emergency Service open day is on Sunday.
The SES officially launched storm season at the beginning of September, and the RFS will declare the annual bush fire danger period on October 1.
NSW SES Maitland City Unit community engagement officer Sarah Thomson said her number one tip for this time of year is to clean out gutters.
"Gutters cleaned out is one of our biggest call outs, trim your trees back, make sure any patio furniture, trampolines are tied down," she said.
The SES has both fun and practical activities planned for the day.
"We have a variety of other agencies coming in as well, so we have the rural fire service, we do have the VRA (Volunteer Rescue Association) and ambos coming as well," she said.
"We will be doing a roof demonstration with a roof kit, and we'll also be doing a flood rescue demonstration out the back, so we've got a self-made damn and we put the archangel across the water to show people how we transport people across flood waters."
Rural Fire Service brigades across the city will also open their doors to the public this weekend, and there will be firefighting displays and opportunities to climb into a fire truck.
RFS commissioner Rob Rogers said NSW is facing its worst grass fire risk in two decades.
"RFS volunteers are already working hard to contain fires across the state, with crews responding to more than 2000 bush and grass fires since the start of July," he said.
"While our firefighters are doing everything they can, including undertaking hazard reduction burns and undergoing training, preparation is a shared responsibility and property owners need to do their part too."
Maitland events
Saturday, September 16: Lower Hunter Aviation RFS- 110 Mount Vincent Road, East Maitland, 10am to 3pm; Thornton RFS - Taylor Avenue, 9am to 12pm; Lochinvar RFS, Hereford Reserve, 9am to 1pm.
Sunday, September 17: SES Maitland City unit - Waterworks Road, Rutherford from 10am to 2pm; Bolwarra-Largs RFS, 152 Lang Drive, 10am to 2pm.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.