The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Things to Do

RFS and SES units across Maitland host Get Ready Open Days

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
September 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland City NSW SES personnel Sarah Thomson and Lisa Gibson with the unit's huge Mercedes Unimog truck, which will be on display at the open day. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland City NSW SES personnel Sarah Thomson and Lisa Gibson with the unit's huge Mercedes Unimog truck, which will be on display at the open day. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland's Rural Fire Service brigades and NSW SES unit will open their doors to the public this weekend to prepare the community for the upcoming bushfire and storm season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering general news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.