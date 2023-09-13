Pickers play The George in GF

Brown said the improved results coincided with the return of key players.
"We were definitely a mixed bag through the season, we've not been at our strongest," she said.
"We were missing a lot of players, there's a lot of players that play different sports so it's not really until the end that we can finally get our team together.
"But finals netball is just a whole new level so it's hard to say, we're definitely excited to play and it'll be a good game but hard to say where it will end up."
Brown said younger players were given an opportunity to play at a higher level this season.
"We had a few girls in our first semi-final, that was their first finals experience and there is that added pressure," she said.
"Last year we only had one team for Pickers Netball and this year we've grown to three, we had another team, Telarah Pies and they finished fifth this year.
"But we've really been working with them through the year, there's a a lot of younger girls in there so we've been trying to create that sort of pathway."
The game starts at 4pm.
