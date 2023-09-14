The George Tavern are aiming to go one better this season when they play Pickers Netball in the Maitland A-grade grand final on Saturday.
The George, from Thornton Netball Club, are back-to-back minor premiers and play the Pickers after the two sides met in the 2022 decider, the Pickers claiming a two-point win.
The George are rested after securing direct entry to the grand final, defeating Hills Solicitors in the major semi-final.
Coach Anthony Rodwell said the focus is on playing hard but in the right spirit.
"We've developed a really good rivalry over the last three years with the Pickers," he said. "They've got a really good team, developed a really good team atmosphere and they play hard and strong."
Rodwell said his players have stepped up this season, especially after captain Amonie Lindsell suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury in round one.
"That was a bit of a setback for us, then we bought in Bec Sutton, she'd actually retired, she's 43, she's our oldest player but she's done a tremendous job as a shooter and sharing that job with Tayla Winter," he said.
"Ashley Gossip has stepped up as captain in Amonie's absence and she's taken on that responsibility in the back half of the season.
"Also Kristen Chapman, she's also guiding our attack but our defensive end is also awesome, they way they play - I'm just in awe of them."
Rodwell said the introduction of new players this season in Maddison Brooker (goal defence), Meg Teale (defence), Sutton (goal shooter) and Chapman (centre) has given the side a new dynamic.
"They're awesome, they've helped us out and really developed and settled into our style of play," he said.
On Saturday, September 9, The Pickers defeated Hills Solicitors 56-52 in a thrilling preliminary final. Trailing by seven at half-time, the Pickers fought back to win the match in overtime.
The two teams share a win a piece this season, The George in round three and Pickers Netball in round 10.
The grand final starts at 4pm.
