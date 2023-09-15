650 new lots on the market at Lochinvar Ridge

The Maitland Mercury
650 housing lots released at Lochinvar Ridge

Updated September 15 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 10:00am
Lochinvar's population is set for another growth spurt with 650 land lots released at the master-planned Lochinvar Ridge.

